Dallas Animal Shelter over capacity, giving gift cards with adoptions through Sunday

Friends of Dallas Animal Services (FODAS) is promoting adoption by giving away a $50 Petco gift card to the first 75 people who adopt a dog from the shelter through Sunday.

The gift card incentive is to help and encourage a new pet owner to buy supplies for their newly adopted pet.

Dallas Animal Services, like many other shelters across the nation, is dealing with a large influx of dogs. With large breed dogs accounting for the majority of the shelter's dogs, it is currently 139% full.

“We have a robust foster program with more than 1,000 pets in foster homes, and our adoptions have been steady, but that simply hasn’t been enough to keep up with the sheer volume of intake,” Assistant General Manager, Sarah Sheek said.

Even after the shelter received 161 dogs from Friday to Sunday last week, they said they remain fully dedicated to their goal of achieving a 90% live release rate through their BeDallas90 campaign.

For the 2019–2020 fiscal year, DAS met the 90% benchmark and anticipates regaining ground in the upcoming year. For both dogs and cats, the live release rate was 85% in January 2024.

“We are trying every strategy we can to find positive outcomes, and we’re asking the community to come out this weekend to help us save lives,” Sheek said.

Dallas Animal Services' adoption and foster programs are open to the public at 1818 North Westmoreland Road.

DAS is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit https://bedallas90.org/ to view all of the adoptable pets at the shelter and to find out more about how you can support DAS.