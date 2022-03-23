An Eastland County Sheriff Deputy Who Died In The Line of Duty Laid To Rest

At Mountain Top Church in Cisco, under the salute of fellow officers, the family of Sergeant Barbara Fenley made their way into the sanctuary.

Vince Sims

The Eastland County Sheriff’s deputy described as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grammy and aunt was remembered fondly.

“Barbara was my first chief,” Eastland County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Josh Nichols said. “She sent me through the academy.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

She was remembered for her bravery. Fenley was helping with fire evacuations in Carbon when she lost control of her vehicle and landed in the fire.

“It was the right thing that she did and it was not in vain and she will not be forgotten,” Stephenville Chief of Police Dan Harris said.

Afterward the funeral service an honors service was held for Fenley outside.

Her casket draped in the Texas flag was honored with a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps.

More than a thousand people attended. Many of them were law enforcement from across the state.

It was a show of support for family and support for her brothers and sisters of the badge.

Vince Sims

“We lose a piece of our hearts and these services help someone help patch that lose that is very, very difficult,” Harris said.

A difficult goodbye, but a strong remembrance of her bravery.

“Barbara went into that fire to save people,” Nichols said. “I can only hope that if I’m put in that position, I can have the courage she did.”