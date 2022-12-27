A Dallas church on Wednesday will welcome 33 people who are being released from an immigration detention center and are on their way to stay with family or sponsors around the United States.

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church will give the migrants warm food, fresh clothes and any medical care they may need, pastor Izzy Marquez said.

"They're not in detention center anymore,” Marquez said. “Sometimes they think this is part of it. No, you are free. They clap and they cry and they are overwhelmed."

The church, and the community group Dallas Responds, are only helping migrants who have places to go, often with family already in the U-S.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

They started helping migrants in 2018 but the pace has picked up recently. Nearly three million migrants crossed the U.S. border in the last fiscal year, a record, according to government figures.

Many recent migrants have been attracted to the U.S. with the hope that restrictions known as Title 42 might be lifted.

But on Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the pandemic-era plan in place, making it harder for migrants to enter the country and seek asylum.

Title 42 or not, the Oak Lawn church has seen a surge of migrants recently.

"Yes, Title 42 is affecting people from Mexico and maybe a few others but there are significant other groups of people who are not affected by Title 42 who are getting to the border,” said Almas Muscatwalla of Dallas Responds.

The Supreme Court is set to revisit the issue with a full hearing in February.