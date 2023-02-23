American Heart Association Employee Uses Training to Help Save a Life on Trinity Trails in Fort Worth

In Fort Worth on the Trinity Trails, you expect to see people enjoying themselves. Brooke Berryman and her friend were out doing that when they saw someone in trouble.

"We realized there was a man on the ground and four people standing around him," Berryman said.

They quickly learned the person needed help.

"At that moment I realized he needed CPR," Berryman said.

Berryman jumped into action performing CPR. It so happens that she also works for the local American Heart Association.

"I believe God put me in the right place at the right time,” Berryman said. “I ended up being where I need to be in that moment."

Berryman isn't a medical professional. She works in programs and fundraising. She's glad she knows CPR but never expected to use it.

"I think I'm still in shock,” Berryman said. “It's a really overwhelming feeling because you don't ever think it will be you. I'm not anything special. I'm not a hero. There are real heroes that do this every single day. That's not me."

But this time knowing CPR made her special. Now she's stressing the message that anyone can be a lifesaver by knowing CPR.

She says you don't have to be licensed or certified and it's a simple process.

"You clasp your hands,” Berryman said. “You go center of the chest, and you are pushing hard and fast to the beat of staying alive."

Berryman was already very passionate about her work, but now it's even closer to her heart in the message she'll continue sharing with others.

"I urge people when I tell them, 'think about your family and if that happens, don't you want the people around them to know CPR',?'” Berryman said. “It's such an easy and simple measure. Our saying is you are equipped with life-saving devices which are your hands."

To learn CPR you can get more information from the American Heart Association by click here.