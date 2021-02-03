Amber Alert Issued in Celina for Missing Toddler

An Amber Alert is in effect Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy from Celina.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 2-year-old Levy Pugh was last seen at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina.

The boy is described as white with blue eyes, blond hair, is 2-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

Police say they suspect 42-year-old Isaac Pugh in the child's disappearance. He is described by police as being white with blue eyes, brown hair, weighing 212 pounds and is 5-feet-11-inches tall.

The Amber Alert shows the two may be in a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate MDT1625.

Anyone with information that can help police with their search is asked to call 911 or the Celine Police Department at 972-547-5350.

No further information was immediately available.