An Amber Alert is issued Monday morning for two children whose mother was found murdered inside their Dallas home, police say.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Amber Alert flyer said Jorden Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, were reported missing Sunday evening.

A Dallas police sergeant confirmed to NBC 5 the mother of the children, who hasn't been identified, was found murdered after officers conducted a welfare check Sunday night inside her home at the Holston Apartments, located on the 8800 block of Ferguson Road.

The sergeant said the Amber Alert was issued out of concern for the welfare of the children because they were not found inside the apartment.

State Troopers described the suspect, 33-year-old Johnnie Ray Palmore, as being black with hazel eyes, brown hair, 155 pounds, 5-feet-11-inches tall and was last seen with long, gold dreadlocks.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a tow truck, followed by a police car, arriving at the apartment complex parking lot to tow away a white Nissan Sentra sedan. Police have not commented on the vehicle's connection to the children's disappearance.

Further circumstances of the alert were not immediately available.

Residents of the apartment complex told NBC 5 that there was a large police presence in the community overnight, with investigators questioning potential witnesses.

A washing machine repairman said he witnessed authorities removing a body from one of the buildings at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Jorden Rodgers was described as black with brown eyes, black hair, 4-feet tall, 60 pounds and has long dreadlocks. Julien Rodgers is black with brown eyes, black hair, 25 pounds and 2-feet tall.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call 911.

