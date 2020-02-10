Dallas Renegades Open Inaugural XFL Season

It's time to play ball at Globe Life Park in Arlington. But it's not what we've grown accustomed to over the past 26 years.

Spring football, with some unique rules and rare media access during the action, has taken over the old home of the Texas Rangers.

"Hey, I'm in here to do my part to help the league any way I can, and so that means participating differently than I had before," said Bob Stoops, Dallas Renegades head coach and general manager.

"It was a great football environment. This was something new -- spring league. The fans came out and supported us," said Renegades running back Lance Dunbar.

The XFL debut of the Dallas Renegades drawing over 17,000 fans and some celebrities to the sideline. Kyler Murray and Troy Aikman a couple of the famous football figures checking out the action.

"The talents definitely there and I think they know it too so they want to come and check it out I guess," Renegades quarterback Philip Nelson said.

The XFL is giving athletes a chance to extend their playing days. Prior to now, Nelson may have been better known as a model on Instagram. ESPN sideline reporter Pat McAfee pointed that out during the national broadcast. So how does an Instagram modeling career prepare someone to play quarterback in the XFL?

"I don't know why he thought that. I'm just in shape I guess," Nelson said.

Unfortunately no "likes" for the final score of the opener. The Renegades with only three field goals while the St. Louis Battlehawks reached the end zone a couple of times in their 15-9 victory.

"I came in, all in, expecting to win," said Stoops. "I'm not doing this for any other reason. We need to play better."

A message his players heard loud and clear.