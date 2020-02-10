Rangers Fans Vote on Home Game Food Options

Rangers fans can choose which recipe will be featured at Globe Life Field during home games.

Voters can choose between Brisket Egg Rolls, the Rangers Bomb, and Steak Finger Relleno.

The Brisket Egg Rolls are brisket wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and deep fried.

The Rangers Bomb is chopped brisket mixed with cream cheese, jack cheese and jalapenos that is battered and deep fried.

The Steak Finger Relleno is a poblano pepper stuffed with a steak finger and jack cheese that is also battered and deep fried.

Voting starts 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday on the Ranger's Twitter page.