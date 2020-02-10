Texas Rangers

Rangers Fans Vote on Home Game Food Options

Fans can now choose which recipe will be featured when the Texas Rangers play home games

By Hannah Jones

Texas Rangers

Rangers fans can choose which recipe will be featured at Globe Life Field during home games.

Voters can choose between Brisket Egg Rolls, the Rangers Bomb, and Steak Finger Relleno.

The Brisket Egg Rolls are brisket wrapped in an egg roll wrapper and deep fried.

The Rangers Bomb is chopped brisket mixed with cream cheese, jack cheese and jalapenos that is battered and deep fried.

The Steak Finger Relleno is a poblano pepper stuffed with a steak finger and jack cheese that is also battered and deep fried.

Voting starts 11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday on the Ranger's Twitter page.

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us