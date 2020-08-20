Amber Alert Issued for 2 Girls in Palo Pinto County

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for two girls from Palo Pinto County.

Sarah and Natalie Hull were last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday morning in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo, Texas.

Sarah is an 11-year-old white female, described as having blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about five-foot-tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Natalie is a 13-year-old white female, described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is about five-foot-tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

If you have any information about Sarah or Natalie, you are asked to call the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Department at (940)659-2085.

Santo is about an hour west of Fort Worth.