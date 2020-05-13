Van Zandt County

Amber Alert Issued for 14-Year-Old Girl

Police in Van Zandt County have issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Willow Sirmans.
Investigators describe her as a white female, 3 feet tall, 75 pounds, strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes with braces on her teeth.

Police are looking for Austen Walker, a 21-year-old white male. He's described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, a tattoo on the left arm and a tattoo and scar on the right arm.

Walker was last heard from in Grand Saline.

Police believe that Sirmans is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information about this case, call the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Department.

