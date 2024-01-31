Amber Alert

AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Haltom City

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Haltom City, officials said.

According to the Haltom City Police Department, Cassie Johnson was last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 when she was leaving North Oaks Middle School.

Police said she disappeared after crossing the railroad tracks next to the library and has not returned home or been heard from since.

Johnson left her school Chromebook, which has not been used since November, police said. She also left her cell phone, which is currently being analyzed by police.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to police, Johnson is described as being about 5'5" tall and about 140 pounds with long braids.

Police said they hope that Johnson is staying at a friend's house and that they know she has friends in Fort Worth.

 Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or email hhudson@haltomcitytx.com.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertHaltom City
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us