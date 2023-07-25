AMBER Alert for Royse City teen canceled

An AMBER Alert issued for a 16-year-old girl from Royse City has been canceled.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas DPS said the missing girl, who had been described as a runaway, had been found. No other information about her condition has been confirmed.

Because the girl is a juvenile and has been found, her photo and other identifying information have been removed from this article.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.