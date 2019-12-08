Bartonville

Amazon Packages Found in Bartonville Dumpster: Police

Bartonville police said that many Amazon packages were found inside a dumpster behind a local business

By Hannah Jones

Bartonville Police Department

Multiple Amazon packages have been found in a Denton County dumpster, police say.

According to Bartonville police, the department received a call about the packages inside a dumpster at a local business on Saturday.

Police said that while many of the packages were empty, some still had brand new items inside. 

All of the addresses on the packages were from Lantana, police said.

Bartonville PD received a call about a lot of Amazon packages in a dumpster at a local business. Many of the boxes...

Posted by Bartonville Texas Police Department on Saturday, December 7, 2019

Bartonville police are encouraging everyone missing a package to call the Denton County Sheriff's Office at 940-349-1600 and file a report. 

Police will also be contacting the addresses on the packages so the items may be returned to their rightful recipients. By Saturday evening, all but two of the addresses had been contacted, police said. 

