Al's Formal Wear was created in Fort Worth; Founder's daughter ‘shocked' about the sudden closures

Like many people, the news of Al's Formal Wear shutting its doors unexpectedly was shocking, especially for the family whose father created the brand in Fort Worth.

"I am very, very sad that the company is closing," said Rebecca Sankary Bodzy, whose father Al Sankary started the business.

Her father, who was born and raised in Fort Worth, started Al's Formal Wear in 1952 on 311 Main St. in downtown Fort Worth.

The one location would grow to 52 stores. They also had a bridal business with about 15 bridal stores, according to Sankary Bodzy. She said 75% of their business was rental and 25% was retail.

Al’s was, you know, just like a household name. Sankary Bodzy

The family sold the business in 2000 when her father retired. He felt that the business climate was changing, and thought it was a good time to sell.

"We serviced a lot of people and you know, growing up it was it was really a fun family business to be in you know, people came to us for happy occasions," said Sankary Bodzy who also worked in the family business for 25 years.

"It was really a great business. We had 300 employees that worked for us and we had a lot of, you know, very, very diligent people that helped us build our business," she added.

Sankary Bodzy said on Monday she found out through a news article about the store closing across the country and was shocked to learn about what happened.

“I was very sad to hear that. I did not know the people who bought the business. Obviously, I was hoping that it would go on to infinity," she said about the store her family initially created.

She explained how proms have changed and is not sure if people rent tuxedos like they used to.

"When we had the business, I mean, probably 100% of the kids rented tuxedos for prom, and weddings were a lot more formal now things have, since COVID especially, I think things have gotten a little simpler but I do think that black tie weddings and formal weddings are, you know, on the rise. So I'm not sure whose still left in the business since I've been out of it for so long that I do pass by a lot of our stores in Dallas, and it will be sad to see those signs, you know, come down," said Sankary Bodzy.

At the beginning of the week, employees of Al's Formal Wear, whose parent company is Dapper & Dashing, said they learned through a Microsoft Teams meeting about the layoffs.

Customers have been left in the dark and are now scrambling to find alternatives.

"I was really sad to hear that that's the way that the business was conducted. But like I said, I don't know anything about the owners of the business, or how they conducted their business, and I wish I could shed some more light on that. But I am very, very sad that the company is closing," expressed Sankary Bodzy.