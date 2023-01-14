The opening weekend of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicked off with a long-standing tradition of a western parade.

The All-Western Parade included more than 2,000 horses joined by riding clubs and marching bands. The route began at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Main Street in Fort Worth.

Maria Rojero of Fort Worth attended the parade with her daughter and grandson. Her husband was in the parade.

"This is our tradition. We love to come and see the bands, cowboys. Everything. Pretty much everything," Rojero said.

For their family, the parade is a tradition. For others, it was a first-time experience. Maria Barrios is visiting from Mount Pleasant.

"It's awesome. It's beautiful seeing all of the horses and everyone dressed all western. It's beautiful," Barrios said. "When we stepped up, we saw the Mexican band playing. That's our roots, you know Mexican roots. It's awesome to see they embrace our roots here."

Every year, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo draws more than 1 million people throughout the 23-day run. Organizers said it's possible they will break a record in attendance this year.

Delia Perez and her husband Joe live in Dallas and visited the event Saturday.

"I like to come and see the animals and some shopping," Perez said. I have to put my boots on. We have to go to Cowtown. Where else are you going to wear the boots?"

Jason Shinberg of Cleburne brought his family."

"Overall, the Stock Show is a blast. They got the carnival rides, then we can go look at the animals. We can touch animals. It's just fun," Shinberg.

Shinberg's daughter Ava is interested in horses and may become involved with 4-H activities, he said.

"I just love that the texture and how they look. I just think they are very fascinating," Ava said.

The last day of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is on Feb. 4.