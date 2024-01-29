All-clear issued after parts of UT Arlington were evacuated multiple bomb threats

UT Arlington has resumed normal operations and issued an "all-clear" after an investigation determined that threats made earlier to campus were not credible.

Out of caution and a safety concern, the University police posted a "MavAlert" on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday afternoon, urging students to evacuate the campus and stay away from the area.

Urgent MavAlert! UTA Police have issued ALL CLEAR of Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall and Arbor Oaks. Students may return. Resume normal operations. — UT Arlington Police (@UTAPolice) January 30, 2024

According to Jeff Carlton, Executive Director of Communications and Media Relations, any displaced students were instructed to report to the Maverick Activities Center. Meanwhile, the rest of the campus is continuing normal operations as university officials continue to actively assess and investigate these threats