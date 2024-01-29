University of Texas at Arlington

All-clear issued after parts of UT Arlington were evacuated multiple bomb threats

By NBCDFW Staff

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape

UT Arlington has resumed normal operations and issued an "all-clear" after an investigation determined that threats made earlier to campus were not credible.

Out of caution and a safety concern, the University police posted a "MavAlert" on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday afternoon, urging students to evacuate the campus and stay away from the area.

According to Jeff Carlton, Executive Director of Communications and Media Relations, any displaced students were instructed to report to the Maverick Activities Center. Meanwhile, the rest of the campus is continuing normal operations as university officials continue to actively assess and investigate these threats

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

University of Texas at ArlingtonArlingtonUTA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us