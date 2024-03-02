Airbnb reveals Texas as the top destination for viewing 2024 solar eclipse

The Great American Solar Eclipse is just around the corner, and Airbnb said the vacation rental company is seeing a celestial trend this spring as we await this cosmic phenomenon.

According to new data, many U.S. cities along the eclipse’s path rank as top trending destinations for travelers, from Mexico to the U.S. to Canada.

Texas, among the most-booked states across all of North America on Airbnb, is particularly popular for the solar eclipse. Guests worldwide are flocking to the Lone Star State, and there has been a nearly 600% surge in searches on the platform for Texas over the solar eclipse weekend.

Over 40% of listings on the path of totality are still available to book in the state.

Airbnbs within the path of totality (Airbnb)

Based on the report, Dallas, Austin, and Hill Country are some of the most booked cities in North America for the Solar Eclipse, with Houston being home to the most eclipse-chasers booking travel across the path of totality in North America.

But that’s not all. Nearby Waco and Fredericksburg are the top trending domestic destinations for spring travel. So, if anyone plans a spring getaway, why not combine it with a once-in-a-lifetime blissful event?

Moreover, Airbnb said its listings outnumber hotels by more than 15 times along the path of totality across North America, offering more amenities and in more communities across the path of totality. This means people can enjoy the eclipse in comfort and style with all the necessary amenities.

The company also reported that more than 10% of guests along the solar eclipse’s path chose to book with Airbnb for the first time during the solar eclipse.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will occur when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. This event will cause large areas of Mexico, the U.S., and Canada to be cast into shadow, and it will appear as if it is either dawn or dusk in the middle of the day. Skywatchers will be able to witness this spectacular phenomenon.

When is the total solar eclipse happening?

The cosmic event is set to occur on Monday, April 8. The solar eclipse is a rare and awe-inspiring event that is not to be missed.

The full report can be read on Airbnb’s site.