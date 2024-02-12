Eryl Cochran shares what to expect when total solar eclipse hits North Texas

A rare and celestial event is set to take place in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday, April 8.

A total solar eclipse, where the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth and cause large areas in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada to be cast into shadow, will be visible to skywatchers. This will make it seem like it is either dawn or dusk in the middle of the day.

The phenomenon is expected to last for a brief period, and it's a unique opportunity to witness the beauty and power of nature in action.

But what else can North Texans expect out of this telestic moment?

"It's incredible. It will completely change everything you believe you know about eclipses," film director and producer Eryl Cochran said as she described the total solar eclipse of 2017.

Cochran chronicles that celestial event in her film "Totality: The American Eclipse." She traveled to the U.S. to gather the emotional stories of people who witnessed the rare phenomenon of the Moon completely blocking the Sun.

"Some of them said it was the best thing they'd ever experienced in their life," said Cochran.

The documentary also explored the eclipse's impact on communities in its path.

Cochran recently spoke with NBC 5 anchor Brian Curtis about what North Texans will soon experience.