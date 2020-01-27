Dallasnews.com

Addison-Based Bar Louie Closes 38 Restaurants as Part of Bankruptcy Filing

Two closed in North Texas, in Fort Worth and Hurst

By Sarah Blaskovich | The Dallas Morning News

The entrance to Bar Louie is viewed on March 26, 2013, in Chicago, Illinois. Visitors to "The Windy City," the third most populous city in the United States, have had to bundle up due to an unusually cold spring.
George Rose/Getty Images

The entrance to Bar Louie is viewed on March 26, 2013, in Chicago, Illinois. Visitors to “The Windy City,” the third most populous city in the United States, have had to bundle up due to an unusually cold spring.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Bar Louie, a chain of restaurants headquartered in Addison, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and and closed what it described as 38 underperforming locations, including two in North Texas.

The restaurants shuttered locally are at 2973 W. 7th St. in Fort Worth and at 1101 Melbourne Road in Hurst. The remaining closures are all over the map -- Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Kansas City and more.

The company will continue to operate more than 90 restaurants, according to a statement. Banks have agreed to lend the company $22 million so Bar Louie can continue operating during bankruptcy. The case was filed Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Police 1 hour ago

City Officials Present Dallas Police Staffing Recommendations

Kobe Bryant 2 hours ago

North Texas Man Mourns Brother Killed In Helicopter Crash

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright Dnews - Dallas News

This article tagged under:

Dallasnews.comFort WorthHurstBar Louie
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us