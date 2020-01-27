Addison-Based Bar Louie Closes 38 Restaurants as Part of Bankruptcy Filing

Bar Louie, a chain of restaurants headquartered in Addison, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and and closed what it described as 38 underperforming locations, including two in North Texas.

The restaurants shuttered locally are at 2973 W. 7th St. in Fort Worth and at 1101 Melbourne Road in Hurst. The remaining closures are all over the map -- Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Kansas City and more.

The company will continue to operate more than 90 restaurants, according to a statement. Banks have agreed to lend the company $22 million so Bar Louie can continue operating during bankruptcy. The case was filed Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

