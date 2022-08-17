Accused Dallas Love Field Shooter Booked Into Jail After 3 Weeks in Hospital

The woman accused of opening fire inside the ticket hall of Dallas Love Field before being shot by a police officer last month is now in a jail cell after being hospitalized since the incident.

Portia Odufuwa, 38, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday after spending about three weeks in the hospital.

Odufuwa faces a charge of assault against a public servant. Bail has not been set and it's unclear if she was represented by an attorney.

The July 25 incident began with Odufuwa being dropped off at the airport by an Uber driver. Surveillance video showed her entering a restroom before exiting minutes later with a dark-colored hoody pulled tightly over her head and with her hands in her pockets. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said she then went to the ticketing area and was seen walking around the kiosks.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Garcia noted her behavior near the kiosks drew the attention of a nearby uniformed Dallas police officer, identified as Officer Ronald Cronin, who was walking toward her when she stopped and said she had an announcement. Odufuwa, according to witnesses, began talking about her marriage, incarceration and made threats to blow up the airport.

In the airport surveillance video, Odufuwa can be seen pointing the gun toward the ceiling where police said she fired two shots. She was quickly confronted by Cronin who police said ordered her to drop the weapon. Police said when she pointed the gun in the direction of Cronin and a bystander before he fired several shots, striking her multiple times.

Dallas County Jail

No other injuries were reported.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Odufuwa's family said about a week after the shooting that they had not been updated on her medical condition and that the hospital gave “vague” answers about her care. Odufuwa’s relatives could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday, The News reported.