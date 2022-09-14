Abbott Campaigns with Law Enforcement in Fort Worth

Governor Greg Abbott was in Fort Worth on Wednesday with law enforcement. Fort Worth Police Association President Manny Ramirez endorsed the Governor, along with Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal, Senator Kelly Hancock, and Representative Phil King.

“I am running for re-election to secure our border, to fully fund our police officers and to ensure that we reform the bail system to keep dangerous criminals behind bars,” said Abbott.

Abbott said he is the candidate for law enforcement and safety in the state. He added that Democratic candidate, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, is soft on the border and supports defunding the police.

“Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach,” said Gov. Abbott.

The Abbott campaign points to comments that O’Rourke made in a 2020 podcast. But O’Rourke has said he is not for defunding the police, and his campaign added that during his time in congress and as a city councilman, he voted to increase funding for law enforcement.

Former Congressman O’Rourke also defended his record on Lone Star Politics.

“Unlike Greg Abbott, I am going to listen to law enforcement they begged him not to sign permitless carry into law,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke, was in town last week as part of a 49-city road trip across Texas. One of the topics discussed at that rally was abortion.

“I want to make sure as I did in Congress, as I will as governor, that decisions women that make are left to the very women themselves in consultation with their doctors,” O’Rourke said.

Law enforcement, border issues and abortion are some of the topics you can expect to hear when the two meet in a debate at the end of the month.

