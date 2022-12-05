Aaron Dean Murder Trial Set For Monday

After three years, the murder trial of former Forth Worth police officer, Aaron Dean is set to begin Monday.

Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson through a window of her mother’s Fort Worth home. He was one of the officers who responded to the home Oct. 12, 2019 after Jefferson’s neighbor called the non-emergency line over about an open door at the home.

On the night of the shooting, Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr, who was the only witness inside the house.

Judge George Gallagher will still need to rule on a motion requesting the trial move out of Tarrant County.

Monday is also the funeral for Jim Lane, Dean’s lead attorney. Lane died the day before jury selection started. There is a chance that, after ruling on the change of venue, the court could recess for attorneys to attend the funeral.

The jury consists of eight men and six women. None of the jurors are Black. The majority appear to be white, while a few are people of color.

A source familiar with the jury selection process said one of the potential jurors, a Black woman, who was asked to come back Friday was excused due to a family health issue.

Judge George Gallagher gave both sides the opportunity to challenge of the jury members that were picked. Neither side had any objections.