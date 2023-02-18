Fort Worth Police to Provide Water Bottles to Ohio Residents Impacted by Train Derailment

The Fort Worth Police Department is doing its part in helping out those affected by the tragedy in Ohio.

Officers are sending resources and bottled water to residents in East Palestine, Ohio where about 50 cars of a freight train derailed in a fiery, mangled mess near the Pennsylvania state line, apparently because of a mechanical issue with a rail car axle. No one was injured in that wreck.

Still, concerns about air quality and the hazardous chemicals on board the train prompted some village residents to leave, and officials later ordered the evacuation of the immediate area as fears grew about a potential explosion of smoldering wreckage.

Fort Worth Police Department

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Midwest Food Bank assisted the department in gathering over 40,000 bottles of clean fresh water with officers hitting the road with a truckload of water Saturday morning.

“The biggest thing is to meet a need that has to be filled,” said Buddy Calzada, Fort Worth Police Public Information Officer. “Your Fort Worth Police officers are doing that.”

The department will provide updates on the journey to Ohio on social media.