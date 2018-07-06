Private Kenneth "Dayle" Farris will be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park, Friday, July 6, 2018.

Private Kenneth "Dayle" Farris' remains will be transported from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Restland Memorial Park for burial, starting at 5:15 p.m.

Pvt. Farris, a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recepient, was killed in action near the town of Grosshau, Germany, in the final years of World War II.

He served with Company B, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infrantry division.

According to records, Pvt. Farris was wounded by artillery. His regiment remained in combat for several more days, reching the outskirts of Gey, Germany, before being pulled off the front line.