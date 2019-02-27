Women Demand Refunds After Local Med Spa Suddenly Closes

Women in McKinney said they are out hundreds of dollars after a local med spa abruptly closed. When they couldn't track down the owner, they called NBC 5 Responds. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Kala Svevo wanted to get her 20-year-old daughter Megan something special for Christmas last year.

She said Megan is into cosmetics and beauty, so she bought her a $130 gift certificate to Laser Impressions Med Spa in McKinney.

"This was something that her friends had been talking about and she wanted to check it out," Kala Svevo said. "It was for six sessions. Her third appointment was on Tuesday."

But Tuesday, Svevo said her daughter could not get inside the med spa.

The door was locked with a sign on it that said "closed until further notice."

"I was upset because what are we supposed to do get the money back," she asked. "It’s frustrating, it's very aggravating."

Other women expressed their anger on Facebook.

One woman said she spent more than $700 on her spa package, another woman wrote, "I'm one of their victims too. Didn't find out till [sic] today when I was supposed to go in for session 2 of 6."

The sign on the door told customers do not solicit neighboring tenants. But customers told NBC 5 Repsonds they didn't have a choice because, they didn't have answers.

An employee of a neighboring business said people had come in demanding answers for the last several days.

According to its website, which has been taken down, Laser Impressions Med Spa was owned by Gita Khadivar, who wanted to expand her business in McKinney "and provide clients with the best service and results in Collin County."

NBC 5 Repsonds tried to call, email and send a Facebook message to the owner, had has not heard back.

Svevo said she was disputing the charge with her bank, and warnedg other women about the salon and its owner.

"Watch out for this person because it's not a real deal," she said.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said if someone paid for treatments they did not receive, they could file a complaint here.

The state has a fund to help consumers who have been defrauded by certain businesses, but it does not cover medical spas.

Affected customers should dispute charges with your bank and contact the Texas Attorney General's office here.