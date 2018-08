A woman was struck and killed by a car while she waited for a DART bus in East Dallas Sunday afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

Woman Struck and Killed by Car at Dallas Bus Stop

A woman was struck and killed by a car while she waited for a DART bus in East Dallas Sunday afternoon.

Dallas police confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 2800 block of North Buckner Boulevard.

Witnesses told NBC 5 the woman was sitting at the bus stop when the vehicle hit her. The driver of the car did stop after the crash.