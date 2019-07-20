Woman Shot in the Leg While Driving with Minor in the Car

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot while driving with a minor in the car.

At 10:28 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of S. Westmoreland Rd. for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found the victim, a female, who told police that she was driving southbound on the 2600 block of S. Westmoreland Rd. when a newer model silver Nissan sedan pulled up to the right side and started shooting into her car.

The suspect then turned and sped off on an unknown street.

The victim was shot in the leg and was provided aid until she could be taken to a nearby hospital. Police also stated there was one minor in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting.

No other injuries were reported and this incident is under investigation at this time.