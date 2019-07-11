Woman Dies 2 Days After Refusing Treatment at Crash Scene

A woman has died two days after refusing medical assistance at the scene of a crash in Arlington.

The woman was involved in a crash at 100 West Pioneer Parkway and 2200 South Center Street on July 6. According to officials she was checked by emergency personnel, but refused transport. Officials said that decision is quite common, as drivers and occupants often seek treatment on their own.

The Arlington Police Department was notified that she died on June 8, two days after the crash.

Accident investigators are currently investigating what lead to the crash and following additional leads.

