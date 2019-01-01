A woman is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after an early-morning New Year's Day crash that killed a man in southwest Arlington, police say.

Investigators said 35-year-old Elizabeth Stratton was headed north on the exit ramp from U.S. Highway 287 to westbound Interstate 20 when, at about 6:40 a.m., she left her lane and crashed into a man in his 40s.

The collision pushed the man's vehicle into a pillar and he died at the scene. The man's name will be released after his next of kin have been notified of his death.

Stratton, meanwhile, after receiving treatment for minor injuries, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

As of 4:30 p.m., Tuesday Stratton remained in the Arlington City Jail. Bond had not been set and it's unclear if she'd obtained an attorney.

The Arlington Police Department is requesting if anyone witnessed the accident to please contact Det. Szatkowski at 817-459-5786 with information.