Woman Arrested in Connection With Man Found Dead in Garland Storage Facility: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Woman Arrested in Connection With Man Found Dead in Garland Storage Facility: PD

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    NBC 5
    Marietta Allen, 38, was booked into Garland Jail and faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a man found with blunt force trauma inside a Garland storage facility, police said.

    A woman faces a murder charge after police found a man inside a Garland storage building Monday, police said.

    Marietta Allen, 38, was booked into Garland Jail and faces a murder charge.

    The man, identified as 42-year-old Victor Aramburo, was found about 6 p.m. at the storage building in the 400 block of S. Kirby Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office said his cause of death was blunt force trauma injuries.

    The storage facility was being used as living quarters, police said.

    Initially, Allen was a person of interest but detectives later received information that led them to believe she was responsible for the murder, police said.

    An arrest warrant was obtained and Garland officers located and arrested her.

    Allen's bond has not been set.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices