With New Apartment Owner, Low-Income Saginaw Residents Left in Limbo

There are 136 units at Camelot Square Apartments in Saginaw. Most of them are rented by low-income families with small kids, the elderly or disabled.

"I worked for Diamond Shamrock. I was a corporate trainer and an assistant supervisor," said Denise Lynn, a longtime tenant.

Lynn said she's proud of the decades she spent earning her paycheck, but like many at Camelot Square, she now relies on a government one.

With multiple sclerosis and recent strokes, it's been a tough road.

"Last year I was hospitalized, in the emergency room 11 times," she said.

One made tougher because her future's unclear.

"I guess me and my dog will have to sleep in my car," Lynn said, fighting back tears.

Up until now, the complex has been subsidized for low-income renters.

"When I first moved in here in 2006, my rent was $68," Lynn said.

But the loan was paid off and Camelot Square Apartments was just sold out of that government program.

Crew Returns from ISS on SpaceX 'Dragon'

SpaceX's new Dragon crew capsule made a successful splashdown off the coast of Florida after detaching from the International Space Station with a crew inside. NASA is counting on SpaceX and Boeing to start launching their astronauts after space shuttles were retired. (Published Friday, March 8, 2019)

"It's not gonna be rent controlled anymore and we can't afford to pay what they they're gonna want for these places," said Tammy Graham, another low-income tenant.

The USDA sent a notice warning residents about the changes. It said they'll get financial help and priority letters to aid with wait lists at new places, but only after the new owner takes control on April 15.

"They tell us go put your name on this list, we're gonna put you to the top of the list. I go to them and they're like we can't even put your name on there unless you have a letter or a voucher," Graham said.

Until next month, many are left in limbo.

"It's been a nightmare. You can't sleep, you can't do nothing," she said.

"It's horrible. I can't sleep, I can't eat," Lynn echoed.

Small Businesses 'Sitting Ducks' for ADA Suits Over Websites

Disabled plaintiffs call themselves activists working to improve society for the disabled, one lawsuit at a time. Critics call it "legal extortion," now targeting small business owners who feel they are "sitting ducks" for Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits regarding their websites. Last year, there were 2,285 ADA website lawsuits filed in federal courts across the nation. (Published Thursday, March 7, 2019)

The regional director for the property management company told NBC 5 it was simply a 'business decision.' She said the new owner can raise the rent, but she assures us all current leases will be honored through their term. In the meantime, Lynn wonders where she'll go and how she'll get there.

At least one local church is hoping to round up volunteers to cut down on moving costs for tenants. A city council member hosted a meeting earlier this week where people were able to ask questions, but many still feel like they're lacking clear answers. The only agency in charge of giving them is the USDA. Agents with the local branch in McKinney were out of the office on Friday.