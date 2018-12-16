With 1 Week to Go, Salvation Army Needs More Bell-Ringers

The Salvation Army, which relies heavily on giving during the holiday season, is having a hard time finding bell-ringers to man its red kettles around North Texas.

With just eight days until Christmas, the Salvation Army has hundreds of volunteers slots to fill, Major Jonathan Rich, DFW Metroplex Commander, said.

"We rely somewhat on paid workers, seasonal workers every Christmastime, and it's almost impossible to hire people for low-paying jobs during the season," he said. "So we're relying ever more on volunteers, and so we really do need a lot more volunteers."

Rich said the Salvation Army brings in about one-third of its annual donations in the time around the holidays, helping to set up the organization for the rest of the year.

"It certainly supports what we do at Christmastime, but it also supports the 24-7-365 services that we offer to those who are experiencing homelessness, who are in poverty, who are battling addiction, and the many other after-school programs and senior programs and veterans programs that we run during the year," he said.

Click here to volunteer to be a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army this year.