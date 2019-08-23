Water Leak in Ferris Calls for Immediate Rationing

All residents in the town of Ferris are being ask to ration as much water as possible as the city works to fix a major leak.

City officials say emergency water distribution is set up at the pavilion in downtown Ferris.

People in the affected area are urged to drive through and get a case of bottled water.

According to the city's Facebook page, a limited amount was delivered and more would be delivered Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. the City of Ferris announced on its Facebook page that water was back up and running in the Shaw Creek area.

The city has repeatedly apologized for any inconvenience caused by the outage.

