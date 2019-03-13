Watch: Powerful Winds Send Amazon Warehouse Roof Flying

Powerful winds from an overnight storm sent the roof of an Irving Amazon fulfillment center flying into the air and onto cars parked below. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Powerful winds from an overnight storm sent the roof of an Irving Amazon fulfillment center flying into the air and onto cars parked below.

It happened as a line of severe storms moved through North Texas between 4 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Weather Alert Radar: Severe Storms Bring Damaging Winds to NTX Wednesday

Video captured outside the warehouse, located off Texas 114 near the north entrance of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, showed sheets of metal and debris wrapped around cars parked outside the building.

There have been no reports of injuries as of this writing.

"I was sitting in my truck trying to record the heavy rain in the wind, when all of a sudden came a loud crashing noise of the roof hitting the ground," Marcus Hawthorne wrote in an email to iSee@nbcdfw.com.

NBC 5 Weather Expert Keisha Burns said 78 mph wind gusts were recorded at DFW Airport around the time of the incident.

In Dallas County, several planes at Grand Prairie Municipal Airport were severely damaged during the morning storms. There were no injuries reported there.