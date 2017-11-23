Volunteers Share Thanksgiving with North Texas Refugees

Inside the Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church and School in Dallas, volunteers shared the story of Thanksgiving in multiple languages for the 400 refugees and new immigrants gathered for dinner, Thursday November 23, 2017.

“We are eating food. All people are smiling. Welcome to America,” said Ali Karabayir who immigrated to the United States from Turkey four months ago.

Karabayir, 36, is still learning English but describes the moment he stepped off the plane in the United States.

“Actually life is this,” said Karabayir. “If you are feeling good and you are feeling free yourself, life is this.”

Karabayir came to the U.S. with a VISA, but many in the room are refugees and almost all are still learning about American traditions.

“To see that we love them and they are cared for and there is a supporting community, it is a big deal,” said Samira Page.

Page, once a refugee herself, founded Gateway of Grace Ministry and helps refugees adjust to life in the states.

“We didn’t know what Thanksgiving was about and we had nowhere to go,” said Page. “There is no reason why any refugee should feel like that when we have been given abundantly.”

Page came to the United States 19 years ago from Iran, converted to Christianity and has made it her mission to help other refugees feel like they are part of the North Texas Community.

Page began sharing Thanksgiving with refugees at her dining room table seven years ago. Through word of mouth, the celebration grew to around 400 people. Page says the demand is so great, they’re not able to extend the invitation to everyone.

At the celebration, volunteers join Page in blessing the food and serving a traditional feast of turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pumpkin pie.

The Kimball family from McKinney said it was important for them to show refugees they are welcome.

“People fear the unknown, but when you come down here and meet these folks and get to know them as people, the fear goes away,” said Scott Kimball who volunteered with his wife, Karen.

Their daughter, Amelia, brings craft projects for the children. The 14 year old high school freshman says the language barrier doesn’t bother her, she likes to think she’s had a positive influence on the children.

Gateway of Grace Ministry works with refugees from 15 countries. Volunteers from more than 90 churches help with various programs throughout the year.