Victim Speaks After HOA Dispute Ends in Shooting

A woman recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting that involved her neighbor spoke publicly Wednesday about the suspect and accusations that she has been harassing residents in her neighborhood.

Belinda Tucker, who was shot Aug. 4, lives directly across the street from Kenneth Haggarty, the man accused of in the shooting, in the Pleasant Run Estates subdivision in Lancaster.

Tucker took pictures from her car on Aug. 4. when she said Haggarty first blocked her from entering their neighborhood with his car, and then got out with a gun and started to shoot at her.

"I knew he was going to shoot me in the head, and I put my arm up and he shot me right in my hand," Tucker said.

Tucker sustained wounds to her hand, arm and head.

"I thought he had killed my wife," Tucker's husband Anthony Tucker said.

Through their living room window, Anthony Tucker said he could see what was happening, so he ran outside with his gun.

"He started to shoot at me and when he started shooting at me, I started shooting at him," Anthony Tucker said. "I was amazed. I had avoided him at all costs."

Through her property management firm, Belinda Tucker has done work for the Pleasant Run Estates Homeowners Association. Anthony Tucker is the HOA president.

Haggarty's lawyer Heath Harris called it a conflict of interest.

Harris declined to discuss details about the shooting, but said Wednesday that he expected surveillance video collected by authorities to tell a different story about what happened Aug. 4.

Harris said Belinda Tucker has harassed residents for years to collect dues for the HOA that many residents thought had been dissolved.

"My clients really, really feel that they've done everything to avoid this by going to the city of Lancaster to report the bullying, to report the threats, to report the harassment, and nothing was done. And unfortunately this tragic incident," Harris said.

The Tuckers denied any improprieties and said the HOA was never disbanded.

Showing that the dispute has been going on for years, Belinda Tucker shared a 2015 Lancaster police report in which she complained Haggarty was harassing and stalking her family.

"It has absolutely nothing to do with that made up story about an HOA," Belinda Tucker said. "This has been years and years of stalking, years of harassment. It just doesn't end."

Haggarty bonded out of jail after he was arrested for the shooting. Pending trial, he is living back at home right across the street from the Tuckers, with strict orders to stay away from them.