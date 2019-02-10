Ursuline Academy of Dallas apologized after a decades old photo resurfaced showing students in blackface.

According to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News, the photo came from the all girls Catholic prep school's 1979 yearbook.

In the photo, two students wear blackface for an event called "Senior Slave Day."

It was snapped at a student fundraising event in which seniors and teachers sold themselves in what appeared to be a slave auction-style event.

Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board. (Published Friday, Feb. 8, 2019)

After the photo began to circulate online, the president of the school, Gretchen Z. Kane, released an apology on the school's Facebook page.

The school described the makeup as "blueface," and said "there is no question that what we see as unacceptable today should have been unacceptable 40 years ago. We are truly sorry."

Kane also added in the statement that "unquestionably we regret this awful incident in our school's history, and we sincerely apologize for the distress it has caused our students, our alumnae, and others in our Ursuline community."