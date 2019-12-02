The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting a feasibility study for improvements to Interstate 345, a small 1.4-mile stretch of highway from Interstate 30 to Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas County.

The purpose of the I-345 feasibility study is to develop and analyze conceptual alternatives for I-345. Attendees will be able to learn about the study process and provide input on the future of I-345. Maps showing the study location as well as study approach information will be available for viewing at the public meetings.

TxDOT will conduct three public meetings to discuss and receive public comments on the feasibility study. All three meetings will present the same information and will be held in an open house format with a formal presentation.

Representatives from TxDOT and project consultants will be available to answer questions about the feasibility study and process. The meeting dates, times, and locations are listed below.

The first meeting, at St. Philip's School and Community Center at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, will be Monday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the presentation taking place at 7 p.m.

The second meeting, at CityPlace Conference Center (Lakewood Room) at 2711 N. Haskell Avenue, takes place Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the presentation taking place at 7 p.m. Parking for self-park is complimentary and will be validated with a parking ticket.

The third meeting, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel ballroom at 400 N. Olive Street, takes place Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Presentations will be held at noon, 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. Parking for self-park is complimentary and will be validated with a parking ticket.

Written comments from the public are requested and will be accepted for a period of 15 calendar days following the meeting. Written comments may be submitted either in person at the public meetings; by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District Office, ATTN: Mr. Travis Campbell, P.E., TxDOT Project Manager, 4777 E. Highway 80, Mesquite, Texas 75150-6643 or via email at 345study@txdot.gov. Written comments must be postmarked by Friday, December 20, 2019 to be included in the public meeting documentation.