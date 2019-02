Two people were killed in a house fire that destroyed a home near Lake Lavon in Collin County, Feb. 19, 2019.

Two people were killed in a house fire in Farmersville early Tuesday morning.

The home on the 500 block of Maple Street, on the northeast edge of Lake Lavon, caught fire at about 6 a.m.

Two people inside the home were killed. Their identities have not yet been released to the public.

The home, which burned to the ground, is a total loss.

Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

Karl Lagerfeld, the powerhouse designer behind French luxury brands Fendi, Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, has died. (Published 4 hours ago)

The cause of the fire is not yet known.