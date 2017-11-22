Jac Quisha Isaac (left), 19, of Dallas, was found deceased in the trunk of a vehicle that was involved in a high-speed police pursuit in Kaufman County, authorities said. Freddy Gilbert (right), 33, of New Orleans, was the suspected driver who was arrested.

A federal grand jury indicted the man who fired shots at another vehicle while driving in U.S. Highway 80 and County Road 212 on Oct. 29 with the body of a deceased woman in the truck of his car.



According to affidavit, Freddie Thomas Gilbert, 33, was charged with one count of possession of firearm by a felon and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Following his arrest, Gilbert told police the body of a deceased woman was in the trunk of the vehicle. It is still unclear if the the black Hyundai Elantra belonged to Gilbert.



A Taurus .38 caliber revolver and cocaine were found in the vehicle, police said.

The woman was later identified as 19-year-old Jac Quisha Isaac, of Dallas.

Girlbert will remain in custody pending further court hearings, police said. If convicted, Gilbert can serve up to 10 years in federal prison.

Prior to the incident on Oct. 29, Gilbert served jail time in the state of Louisiana for drug felony offenses.



No further details regarding the woman’s body found in the trunk of the vehicle were provided.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing and no charges have been filed in that case.