Dorian remains a very slow moving strong hurricane, but there is other activity in the Atlantic Basin. We are in the peak of hurricane season.

Most hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean form during the month of September.

The wind speed of Tropical Depression 7, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico, reached 40 mph Tuesday and officially became Tropical Storm Fernand. The storm is expected to make landfall in Mexico and not impact Texas.

There is a third area of disturbed weather south of Bermuda. The cluster of storms has a 40% chance of developing, but should stay out to sea.

The next possible big storm is off the coast of Africa. There is an area of disturbed weather that the National Hurricane Center gives a 90% chance of developing.

This cluster of thunderstorms could organize into a Tropical depression sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.

The forecasts for these storms change fast -- so check back for the latest update.