North Texas Drivers Spend 3 Days a Year in Traffic: Study

A study by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute show Dallas/Fort Worth drivers spend about 67 hours, nearly three days, on congested roads. (Published 2 hours ago)

What would you do with three extra days? That's how much time the newly released Texas A&M Transportation Institute Urban Mobility Report says Dallas/Fort Worth area drivers waste sitting in traffic.

"A lot of laundry, travel, catch up on sleep," Jessica Hymes of Nevada said, thinking of what she'd do with the time. "Traffic in the DFW area is horrible."

"It never used to be this bad," Kelton Griffin of Garland said. He drives for Lyft and Uber. "It's probably more like three months for me, probably."

The study found DFW drivers waste 67 hours, or nearly three days, stuck in traffic.

"What are we doing to the planet sitting in the car all the time," Cindy Bayer of Plano asked. "I used to leave at 6:15 in the morning so I didn't have to sit in traffic."

The study also found North Texas drivers waste 80 million gallons of gas in gridlock, or 25 gallons per car, per year.

The Texas Department of Transportation released a statement in response to the study:

"TxDOT is committed to reducing congestion and improving mobility in Texas as evidenced through initiatives such as Texas Clear Lanes, which addresses top chokepoints in our five largest metro areas. Statewide, we have been planning and developing $77 billion worth of projects in our 10-year plan that the Texas Transportation Commission will consider approving this month. These projects are intended to preserve our transportation system, address congestion and improve mobility, and enhance safety for drivers. Many of the projects in this plan are roadway segments identified on the Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways list. More significantly, we plan to allocate an additional $10.6 billion to almost 300 specific mobility projects around the state."

MORE:Texas A&M Transportation Institute Urban Mobility Report 2019