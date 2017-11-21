Toys That Are Sure to Be A Home Run With Kids This Holiday

Buying toys can be challenging, especially if it's for a kid you don't know too well.

If you're getting toys for a co-worker's child or a neighbor you may be worried that he or she might hate their gift.

But we found some home run toys that will have any kid jumping for joy.

"Maybe you don't know exactly what they like, so these are gifts that really everybody loves. These are home runs. You're not going to go wrong with them," said Toy Insider Mom Laurie Schacht.

First up, for babies, there is the Dolce Activity Zebra. It is perfect for active kids who love to play. At $39.99, it's nice and soft and provides lots of entertainment.

Next on her list is the Crayola Kids@Work crayon tube, coming in at $24.99. Inside the large crayons, you'll find 80 different fun, chunky blocks.

And best of all, the crayons act as storage containers perfect for sliding right under the bed.

Also, check out the Farm World and Wild Life Starter Sets for $19. The pieces are hand-painted with impressive detail.

"It really encourages kids to use their imagination and make up stories," Schacht said. "They're beautiful. They're collectible, and kids love them!"

Kids are going crazy over the Boom Blast Stix game for $14.99.

"As kids get a little older, they're really into playing games with the whole family," Schacht said.

She says this game will make you laugh and jump.

The next gift is the 3Doodler Start Robotics Pen Set for $69.99. It's the perfect toy set for a budding engineer.

Kids can create simple robots, or two-legged, four-legged, and even six-legged walking or crawling robots.

This 3D printing pen and its creations are not hot to the touch and use BPA-free plastic.

And you can't go wrong with a tent. We found one for $29 for the cover or $49 for the build kit.

"Kids love to be in forts to be in tents. You pulled out every sheets from mom's house," Schacht said. "It comes with eight washable markers, which means that we get to decorate this anyway we want."

And best of all, you can throw it right in the wash to give your kids a fresh, clean canvas.