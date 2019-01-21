Tour the Country in the Wienermobile, and Get Paid!

Oscar Mayer is currently accepting applications for "Hotdoggers" to tour the country in the Wienermobile. The best part, it's a paid position, Monday, January 21, 2019.

Everyone dreams of taking that cross country road trip. Weeks away from home and work, while trekking across the United States. Then reality hits... work, bills, family, a home to maintain. Too often those dreams are put on hold until retirement age.

Well now is the chance to put those dreams back on the front burner!

Oscar Mayer is currently accepting applications for "Hotdoggers" to tour the country.

The best part of it all... it's a paid job. Oh, and did we mention... you get to drive all over the country in the WIENERMOBILE!

You may have spotted the life size Wienermobile out on the road before. It always turns heads and catches the attention of everyone.

So here's the details of the job.

Must have an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality and lots of enthusiasm.

Must be willing to represent the Oscar Mayer brand through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery store and military visits and charity functions.

Willing to meet people from coast to coast.

Can work in your own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching TV, radio and print media

Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

Willing to travel 100 percent of the time

The job is a one year position that starts in June. A competitive salary, plus expenses, benefits and even clothing are all provided. Plus you get a company car that is GUARANTEED to turn heads.

If this sounds like the perfect job, send your resume to:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave

Verona, WI 53593

Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2019.