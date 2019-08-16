Toddler Found Alone in Boat on Lake Granbury, Father Missing

The search is on for a father after his young daughter was found floating on a boat by herself on Lake Granbury. (Published 23 minutes ago)

The search is on for a father after his young daughter was found floating on a boat by herself on Lake Granbury.

Deputies say the 32-year-old man launched his boat from the Granbury City Beach Boat Ramp at about 5 p.m. Thursday with his 3-year-old daughter.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, someone saw the boat near the shore and called police.

When officials arrived, they heard the father's phone ringing in the boat and found the child at that point.

Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

She told them her father went swimming.

The child was not hurt and is doing OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hood County Sheriff's Office at 817-579-3307.