Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go back -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A crash involving a flatbed truck carrying butane tanks and at least one other vehicle has killed three people and injured three others near Denton Friday.

The crash has shut down Interstate 35W in both directions south of the split and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

A sedan involved in the crash was decimated by fire with the rubber from the tires completely burned away. The big-rig's cab was consumed by flames with only twisted, burned metal shell remaining.

More than a dozen tanks were seen strewn about the roadway; firefighters were seen spraying one of the tanks down for several minutes.

The crash occured in the northbound lanes, but traffic has been halted in both directions. Northbound drivers are being diverted at Farm-to-Market Road 2499; southbound drivers are being diverted at the I-35W/E split.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The conditions of those injured in the crash are not known and none of the victims have been identified.

No further details have been confirmed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.