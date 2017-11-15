Thousands of Texans may be eligible for refunds after a settlement with Western Union.

A $586 million nationwide settlement was reached earlier this year over wire schemes, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says as many as 39,000 Texans may be eligible to receive a payment.

Paxton said the scheme involved people posing as family members in distress who needed money wired to them, or as people with false promises of prizes, job opportunities or credit services.

Anyone who believes he or she was a victim between 2004 and 2017 can file a claim online.

In order to be considered, claims must be submitted on or before Feb. 12, 2018.

FILE A CLAIM: For more information, and to file a claim, click here.