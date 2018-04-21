Tens of thousands of Comcast and NBCUniversal employees participated in "Comcast Cares" Day on Saturday. (Published 50 minutes ago)

NBCUniversal Employees Come Together for "Comcast Cares Day"

Tens of thousands of Comcast and NBCUniversal employees around the world participated in “Comcast Cares” Day on Saturday.

It’s a day for employees to volunteer and give back to their communities.

The NBC 5 team spent the day at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas to help out with a Math Blazers Stem Competition.

‘We’re trying to teach them science and math skills so they can one day be contributors to their communities,” said Tom Elhmann, General Manager at KXAS, NBC 5.

Around 300 students ranging from elementary school all the way to high school put their math skills to the test.

“The kids love it. They love the competition. They love the teamwork,” said Charles English, the President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

Dozens of employees at NBC 5 helped the kids throughout the competition.

They participated in different activities and mathematical relays.

‘Even if we don’t win first or second place, we will all still be proud of ourselves because we learned something,” said Talyn Leake, a 4th grader at Sidney Lanier Expressive Arts Vanguard.

The overall champions for the STEM competition went to Williams Preparatory.

