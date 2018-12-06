The Colony Police Solve Cold Case From The 1990s

What to Know The Colony Police announced they solved a cold case murder from 1997.

Police found a father and son to be responsible for the killing of Mr. Stecker during a home invasion robbery.

Christopher Newby was charged with murder. His father, Roger Newby, is already deceased.

The Colony Police Department is closing the book on a murder they've been investigating for twenty-one years.

On Thursday, the department said, "Recently, new leads were developed in this case that led to the two suspects in this murder."

Police said Christopher Newby, and his father Roger Newby, were responsible for the murder of Chris Charles Stecker on March 1, 1997.

Stecker was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery, police said.

Christopher Newby is currently an inmate in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice serving an unrelated prison sentence. He will now be charged with murder for Stecker's death.

Newby's father, Roger Newby, died in prison in 2014 while serving a sentence on an unrelated case.