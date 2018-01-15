Texas Connects Us: Sunshine Dry Cleaners

Meet the family behind the Sunshine Dry Cleaners in Dallas. They've been in business nearly 77 years. (Published 5 minutes ago)

There's a business near Uptown, Dallas, that continues to stand the test of time.

The Sunshine Dry cleaners on Maple Avenue, first opened it's doors nearly 77 years ago.

"We don't stop," said Frank Ashmore, Jr., as he quickly moved freshly pressed shirts onto a metal rack. "These are the finished products that are due out today," he added.

Frank Jr. is a third generation employee. His grandfather started the business way back in 1941.

All these years later, it's still a family owned business.

"I fought it for a while," said Stephanie Ingram, Frank's sister. She started working here in high school. "I didn't think it would be permanent at that point, but it turned into that."

They both still work for their father, 79 year old Frank Senior.

"They can't fire me," he joked. "I wouldn't know what to do if I didn't have something to come to every morning."

He still opens the shop every morning, just like his father did.

It's become a popular place for people to air out more than their dirty laundry.

"We know everything that's going on all over town," he added. "Everybody discusses what's going on and they talk a lot."

There's never a dull moment.

"I've compared it to a symphony," said Frank, Jr. "Every person has an instrument, every person has a role."

But it hasn't always been perfect harmony.

"Well, I did have one daughter that my wife fired 3 or 4 times," Frank Senior sailed with a smile. "She's the only one who couldn't get here on time. My wife would fire her and I'd put her back on."

Because that's what families do.



